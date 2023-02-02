Trauma surgeon will address medical school students on gun violence and racism

As a Black trauma surgeon, Dr. Brian Williams has a unique perspective on gun violence and on racism. Author of the forthcoming book, "The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence and How We Heal,” Williams will share his experience in an address today at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Williams will take part in a panel discussion starting at 5 p.m. at the Jacobs School lecture hall at 955 Main Street. He will follow with a speech at 6:15. The public is welcome, though registration is required. The event can also be viewed via Zoom.