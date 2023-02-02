© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trauma surgeon will address medical school students on gun violence and racism

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published February 2, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST
Cover of Brian Williams' book "The Bodies Keep Coming"
Image provided by the University at Buffalo
/
Author and surgeon Brian Williams will speak at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

As a Black trauma surgeon, Dr. Brian Williams has a unique perspective on gun violence and on racism. Author of the forthcoming book, "The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence and How We Heal,” Williams will share his experience in an address today at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Williams will take part in a panel discussion starting at 5 p.m. at the Jacobs School lecture hall at 955 Main Street. He will follow with a speech at 6:15. The public is welcome, though registration is required. The event can also be viewed via Zoom.

Tags
WBFO Health & Wellness DeskWBFO NewsUniversity at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.
See stories by Jay Moran