Damar Hamlin's collapse shocked viewers and players. How to cope after witnessing trauma
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during last night's game between the Bengals and the Bills. Few other details are available regarding the medical emergency that forced the NFL to postpone the remainder of the game. But what about those watching? Mental health expert Karl Shallowhorn, Chair of the Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition shared some thoughts on Tuesday morning.