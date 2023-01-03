© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Local

Damar Hamlin's collapse shocked viewers and players. How to cope after witnessing trauma

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published January 3, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST
Bills AP photo.jpeg
Jeff Dean
/
AP Photo
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during last night's game between the Bengals and the Bills. Few other details are available regarding the medical emergency that forced the NFL to postpone the remainder of the game. But what about those watching? Mental health expert Karl Shallowhorn, Chair of the Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition shared some thoughts on Tuesday morning.

Jay Moran
