Where Code Blue and emergency warming shelters are operating

Code Blue 15 is in effect the night of Monday December 26 and during the day on Tuesday, December 27 in the City of Buffalo and Southern Erie County.

The following overnight shelters will be OPEN Monday December 26:



Holy Cross 412 Niagara St. Buffalo, NY 14201 (6 p.m. - 7 a.m.) Must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

ROC Code Blue Transitional Housing is OPEN 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. For location information or if you need a ride to the ROC call 716-222-4020.

Daytime Warming Centers for Tuesday, December 27:

