Lackawanna and S. Buffalo travel bans remain, with high winds forecast for Monday

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By WBFO News
Published November 21, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST
snow nov 19 AP
The Associated Press
/
Heavy snows in areas around Buffalo

There is still a wind advisory for all of greater Buffalo, and travel ban remains for south Buffalo and Lackawanna, where plow crews have deployed heavy equipment in light of this past weekend’s massive snowfall.

The National Weather Service says chilly and breezy conditions are expected again today ahead of another cold front, the National Weather Service says. Dry and calmer conditions will follow on Tuesday with mainly quiet weather through the Thanksgiving holiday while temperatures moderate to near normal values. Precipitation becomes likely in the Friday to Saturday timeframe.

Buffalo Public Schools and Frontier Central School District closed on Monday. Most other business cancellations that were in place over a blustery weekend, have now started to ease. A driving ban has been lifted for most areas affected by the storm by Monday morning, but remain for Lackawanna and Buffalo south of William Street (South, parts of Ellicott, Fillmore & Lovejoy Dist.).

The snowstorm was at least the worst in New York state since November 2014, when some communities south of Buffalo were hit with 7 feet (2.13 meters) of snow over the course of three days.

HERE's THE WIND ADVISORY FOR WNY:
Niagara-Orleans-Monroe-Northern Erie-Genesee-Wyoming-Chautauqua- Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Niagara Falls, Medina, Rochester, Buffalo, Batavia, Warsaw, Jamestown, Orchard Park, and Springville
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Where fresh snow is on the ground from the recent lake effect snow event, patchy blowing and drifting snow may occur in open areas.

