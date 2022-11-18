Travel Ban eased in Northtowns, massive lake snows still expected

The National Weather Service is still predicting another day of heavy snow across the region with totals expected close to two feet in some spots.



A series of Lake Effect Snow Warnings remain in place

A State of Emergency in Erie County continues indefinitely

A Travel Ban is in effect for most of Erie County

Two intense plumes of lake effect snow with snowfall rates of at least 3 inches per hour will continue northeast of the Lakes today and tonight, the National Weather Service says.

National Weather Service / Total predicted snowfall for Western New York, through Sunday Nov.20, 2022

Erie County /

Travel is still not advised nor easy, but an outright ban in Erie County has been changed to an advisory only for the town and City of Tonawanda, Grand Island, Newstead and Amherst.

"We do want to express our sincere appreciation to the residents of Erie County who for the most part heeded the warning that we have out there to stay off the roads they they took our advice and the travel ban and we really think that that is a major reason why and I'll things are getting up to speed," said Erie County Emergency Services Commissioner Dan Neaverth Jr., in announcing the travel ban change, early Friday morning

Neaverth cautioned however, that while some areas might not have seen as much snowfall as others, no one should be lulled into a false sense of security.

"So this thing is still moving it's not even though you might not have snow in your area you could but there is still a winter storm watch for southern area in Chautauqua County," he said

THE LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNINGS

Southern Erie County

-Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

WARNING IN PLACE UNTIL 1 AM SATURDAY

Heavy lake effect snow

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. Highest totals likely in Hamburg and Orchard Park.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce patchy blowing snow.

Travel will be difficult to impossible

Northern Erie County and Genesee County

- including Buffalo and Batavia

WARNING IN PLACE UNTIL 1 PM SUNDAY

Heavy lake effect snow expected.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet in the most persistent lake snows.

The heaviest snow is expected late Thursday evening through Friday night when snowfall rates could exceed 3 inches per hour.

Snowfall totals of up to 4 feet will be possible if the main snow band remains stationary for longer period of time.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph with produce patchy blowing snow.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible.

Heavy snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages.



Niagara County

- including Niagara Falls

WARNING BEGINS AT 7 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 7 AM SUNDAY

Heavy lake effect snow likely.

Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent snow areas.

Wind gusts as as high as 35 MPH will produce patchy blowing snow.

Travel could be difficult to impossible.

Tree limbs and wires may fall, causing power outages.

In advance of the storm Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday urged residents in Western New York to stay home

“We’re expecting upwards of two to four feet. It’s not just the volume, two to four feet the first night, we could possibly see anywhere from four to six feet between now and Sunday. It is the rate of snow that is most concerning,” said Hochul.

Initial snow projections stated snow would fall at a rate of up to two inches per hour but the National Weather Service now says the rate is now expected to be two to four inches per hour which the governor called “extraordinary.”

“That level of snow coming down with that intensity is what creates the dangerousness and the lack of ability to see on the roads,” said Hochul.

WBFO News/Dave Debo / A Tops Market store on Transit Road in Depew had no bread available early Thursday evening, Nov. 17, 2022, in advance of Lake Effect snows predicted

The warnings created a flurry of activity at area grocery stores, with a run on some basic items like milk, bread and cold cuts. A Tops Market in Depew had no bread— only hamburger or hotdog rolls available- by 6:30 Thursday evening. A similar rush was reported at a Target store in North Buffalo and elsewhere.

Governor Hochul said the state and local officials have taken steps in preparation for the snow storm including activating the National Guard, pre-salting the streets and the closure of schools.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said Buffalo Public Schools will be closed Friday garbage and recycling collection for Friday has been postponed in preparation for the storm.

“I want to ask people in the city of Buffalo and throughout our region to stay off the roads between Thursday at seven and Friday at seven. If you have to get items if you have to stock up if you have to do things. The time to do that is right now before the snow starts to fly,” said Brown.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said a travel ban is not in effect as of yet and the department will evaluate the need for one as the storm progresses.

“If you must go out, you have to leave plenty of time and go very, very slowly. Visibility will likely be next to zero. The National Weather Service has deemed the event an extreme winter storm on its severity index for Jefferson County, Genesee County and Erie County,” said Bray.

