What's Next? | Intentionality in Treatment

On today’s What’s Next?, Jodi Gerhard, the senior program director at Horizon Health Services, joins Jay Moran for a conversation about her efforts in the field of mental health and addiction services and how that work can take a toll on the counselors who provide it. Gerhard has seen the challenges of the job evolve due to the opioid epidemic and other stressors. But she says being present and approaching the work with intentionality can make a difference.

Funding for The Overdose Epidemic was provided in part by the New York State Education Department.