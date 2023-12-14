© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Next?
What’s Next?

What's Next? | Intentionality in Treatment

Published December 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On today’s What’s Next?, Jodi Gerhard, the senior program director at Horizon Health Services, joins Jay Moran for a conversation about her efforts in the field of mental health and addiction services and how that work can take a toll on the counselors who provide it. Gerhard has seen the challenges of the job evolve due to the opioid epidemic and other stressors. But she says being present and approaching the work with intentionality can make a difference.

Funding for The Overdose Epidemic was provided in part by the New York State Education Department.

Tags
What's Next? 2023 Overdose Epidemic
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Creating Safe, Lasting Opportunities for Success
    Today our two guests are affiliated with the Buffalo Urban League. Darnell Haywood Jr. is president of the Young Professionals and Thomas Beauford Jr. is the President and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League. Each year, the National Urban League produces its "State of Black America," a look at trends that are impacting people of color, including the assaults on Democracy; book-banning; the erosion of voting access; and the suppression of the history of America's Black and brown people. Those subjects and more with Thomas Beauford Jr. and Darnell Haywood Jr. of the Buffalo Urban League on this episode of What's Next?.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | A New Take on '12 Angry Men' and Racial Justice
    Today we speak with Buffalo native director, writer, and producer TaNisha Fordham; her play “12 Mo’ Angry Men” is playing now at Ujima Theater until December 17. Inspired by Reginald Rose classic play and film “12 Angry Men” the work adds a twist to the original. TaNisha sits with Jay Moran to discuss the work, her upbringing, the importance of this play, and what has been the response from local audiences.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Walking Through Trauma
    On today’s What’s Next, we focus on mental health with two partners who have formed “Walking Through Solutions”. A relatively new practice, La Shawn Davis and Deja Middlebrook speak with Jay Moran about their practice, their approach, and the growing need to address mental health issues in the community.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer's Picks December 1, 2023
    On this week’s Producer’s Picks, we revisit two stand-out conversations from previous episodes. We hear from LaGarrett King and Dawnavyn James with Thomas O’Neil White. We end the show with Jay Moran’s conversation with Buffalo Black Achievers Honoree and Chief Operating Officer of the Buffalo Urban League Melissa Archer.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Igniting Your Greatness
    On today's episode, our guest is Najja Bouldin, founder of Phoenix Innovation Group, LLC. A company that assists individuals and organizations in unlocking their imagination, enhancing creativity, overall resilience, and igniting fiery grit fit for achieving goals. Thomas O’Neil White speaks with the founder about the many services that the group provides to individuals and organizations including performance coaching, speaking, consulting, and facilitating creativity.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next ? | Behind the Wheel
    On today's episode of "What's Next," WBFO Holly Kirkpatrick who recently released her story “Driving While Black in Buffalo” shares more of her findings and we'll hear from several people who provided context for her reporting, including a city resident who has been stopped more than once by Buffalo police, a local activist calling for change in how city police conduct their work and a national attorney who argues the practice is in violation of state and federal law.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer's Picks The State of Black Journalism
    On today’s Producer’s Picks, we are highlighting the “State of Black Journalism” episode with Thomas O’Neil-White and Angelea Preston interviewing I’Jaz Ja’ciel President of the National Association of Black Journalists. The three have an in-depth conversation about the state of black journalism in WNY, Buffalo Media, and the obstacles black journalists face in WNY and beyond. Following the interview Jay Moran speaks with both Thomas O’Neil-White and Angelea Preston to give their thoughts of the interview.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Akcess Granted to Higher Ed
    On today's episode, Kissena Frazier founded Akcess Granted, a college access coaching company that helps underrepresented and marginalized communities through the college enrollment process. As a first-generation college student and graduate, Fraizer speaks on her experience as a young mother navigating college. Last year, Mayor Byron Brown made November 8 "First Generation Day", in honor of Frazier. Frazier speaks about Akcess, HBCU's, the ban of critical race theory, limitations of African American studies in Florida, and more.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Story of the Thomas Indian School
    On today’s episode, Dr. Keith Burich returns to discuss his book “The Thomas Indian School and the Irredeemable Children of New York. A school that history needs to be heard. Dr. Burich shares his knowledge about what he discovered while writing the book, and the impact that the school left on Native Americans in Western New York.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Second Chapter with Stephanie Peete
    On today’s episode, a conversation with Stephanie Peete, Director of Workforce Development at Say Yes and Co-Owner of Second Chapter Bookstore. Celebrating black stories and culture while writing their own narratives. Stephanie speaks on what inspired her and her mother to open the bookstore. As Director of Workforce Development at Say Yes, Buffalo she gives her insight on how the youth is changing the workforce.
Load More