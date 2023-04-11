Buffalo, What's Next? | Health Equity in Erie County and Buffalo Goes Hollywood

Jay Moran has a conversation with members of the Erie County Department of Health, specifically the Office of Health Equity. The office’s Director, Kelly Wofford, and Erie County Deputy Executive, Lisa Chimera, discuss the efforts the county has taken to address the spread of diseases and health conditions prevalent in the minority and disadvantaged communities of Western New York. Afterwards, Jay speaks with Buffalo-born filmmaker, Addison Henderson, about his journey to Hollywood and how his upbringing in, as he dubs it, “The City of Love” has fueled his career.