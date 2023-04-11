© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Health Equity in Erie County and Buffalo Goes Hollywood

Published April 11, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Jay Moran has a conversation with members of the Erie County Department of Health, specifically the Office of Health Equity. The office’s Director, Kelly Wofford, and Erie County Deputy Executive, Lisa Chimera, discuss the efforts the county has taken to address the spread of diseases and health conditions prevalent in the minority and disadvantaged communities of Western New York. Afterwards, Jay speaks with Buffalo-born filmmaker, Addison Henderson, about his journey to Hollywood and how his upbringing in, as he dubs it, “The City of Love” has fueled his career.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Hearing from Buffalo’s Youth and India Walton
    A visit to the weekly after-school program put together by the 4-H program through Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County and the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition. Young people of Buffalo will share their thoughts on race, their city and their futures. And we'll be joined live by India Walton, candidate for the Masten District Common Council seat.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Looting During the Blizzard, Anti-Violence Education
    On today’s episode of Buffalo, What’s Next? we highlight two segments from two different episodes (January 12 and 26 of this year) with Cariol Horne and Eric Boerdner.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: three vendors from the Broadway Market’s Buy Black Buffalo initiative (Alisa Officer of Unapologetic Coffee, Lynette Elliot of E-Scent-ials Body Care and Shawn Thurmond from Glamorous Embellishments, NAACP President Mark Blue, and artist Julia Bottoms.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? will be taking a short break.
    Thank you for listening to Buffalo, What's Next? on WBFO. Buffalo, What's Next? will be taking a short break and will return with new content shortly. As we take this break, please continue to tune in to WBFO Monday through Friday at 10am and 9pm for encore presentations of some of our favorite episodes of Buffalo, What's Next?
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | A Conversation with Canisius College President Steve Stoute
    Steve Stoute is with us for the entire hour's program to elaborate on urban engagement and how the school can rise to the occasion.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Advocating for Women in Iran, Pushing for a Higher Minimum Wage in NYS
    As part of Women's History Month, we talk with Buffalo-based attorney and activist Nadia Shahram. Then hear from Johanna Dominguez, owner of Put a Plant On It in Buffalo about increasing New York State's minimum wage.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Caring During a Blizzard, Affordable, Sustainable Housing
    Dawn Wells-Clyburn talks about the city's housing needs, environmental justice, climate change and gas heating in homes. Then a look back at caring for the community during a blizzard with barber Craig Elston, owner of C&C Cuts.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Activism and Empathy, Community Service
    University at Buffalo Law student Glenaida Garlock is a student attorney and activist working on behalf of and with Black, Latino, Native American/Indigenous and LGBTQ student groups. She talks about identity, empathy and growing up in mostly white rural Erie County. Then Raziya Hill, the founder of Every Bottom Covered talks about community service and her work to distribute diapers to needy moms. She also tells of the snow shoveling brigades she organized during the Christmas blizzard.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks: Tarabu Kirkland and LeRoi Johnson
    In today's Producers' Picks we bring you highlights from interviews with internationally-known artist LeRoi Johnson and award-winning documentary filmmaker Tarabu Kirkland.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Supreme Court Watching, Blizzard Aid
    Attorney Kristen Elmore-Garcia talks of her recent trip to Washington for a session of the U.S Supreme Court, where justices heard arguments that could have an effect on any local lawsuits brought by family members who wish to hold social media accountable for the Tops shootings. Then James Accurso from the U.S. Small Business Administration details eligibility and application guidelines for low-interest loans available as a result of Winter Storm Elliott.
Load More