-
What can be done to curb extremism in Western New York and nationally? The answers aren't simple.
-
In wake of last month’s white supremacist shooting at Tops Market, some say it's concerning that mainstream political figures are associating with far-right groups.
-
Leaders of local far-right groups have for the most part taken to social media to defend themselves against allegations of racism and using dangerous rhetoric in wake of the Tops Market shooting.
-
Extremism in WNY: Tops suspect isn’t from Buffalo, but some say ‘it’s definitely a sentiment that's present in this area’The 18-year-old suspect in the racist Tops Market shooting is not from Western New York, but some observers say the activities of the local far-right are still worth monitoring.