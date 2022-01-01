Weekdays during the first hour of Here & Now just after 1:30pm.

National Native News provides listeners with relevant, timely coverage of Native and Indigenous issues and stories. The program began in 1987 and is currently produced in Albuquerque, NM. National Native News appeals to radio listeners who are engaged in the world around them and who seek out a broader range of viewpoints. The headline news service, funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcast, is distributed by Native Voice One (NV1) and can be heard on radio stations across the US and Canada, including the Seneca Nation’s WGWE 105.9 in Salamanca. WBFO began broadcasting the program Nov. 7.

Recent episodes include coverage of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal’s response to Canada’s $40 billion welfare settlement, an update from the National Congress of American Indians convention, and an effort to be more empathetic to victims and families of missing Indigenous people.