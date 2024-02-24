Peace groups call on Schumer, Gillibrand to support ceasefire in Gaza

Peace organizations, including Western New York Peace Center, Jewish Voice for Peace and Muslim Public Affairs Council of Western New York are taking Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to task for voting to approve an additional $14 billion in military aid to Israel as part of a larger foreign aid package.

Outside of Schumer’s South Elmwood office Friday, Western New York Peace Center Executive Director Deirdre EmEl said the funding will only perpetuate more violence.

“Publicly, Biden and his officers speak out against the atrocities of the Israel-Palestinian war,” she said. “But since $14 billion to the State of Israel to aid in their defense and counter attack measures, they say. We all know that this money will not only go towards their defense, but to their disproportionate response to the October 7 attacks.”

EmEl said reciprocal violence moves the conversation further away from the hope of peace.

“Some senators may believe they're funding a noble cause. However, wouldn't it be more noble to find an extended ceasefire to assist in diplomatic negotiations? Wouldn't it be more noble to fund humanitarian aid to the families of over 30,000 innocent children, women and men who have lost their lives?”

Outside of protesting in front of the offices of US Senators, Jewish Voice for Peace member Jen Kaminsky said more can be done on the local level to advocate for a ceasefire.

Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News Jen Kaminsky of Jewish Voice for Peace

“We consider this very much a local issue that our federal government is sending $3.8 billion every year and now debating this additional aid, and that is money that could be spent locally,” she said. “So I think talking to our elected officials, talking to our families, our friends about this and not being silent. We're working with our coalition partners on a ceasefire resolution.”

Organizers say they are working on drafting a ceasefire resolution for Buffalo’s Common Council.