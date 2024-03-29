Safe Driving Tips for the Eclipse

As the total solar eclipse nears on April 8, cities like Buffalo that are in the path of totality may experience a large concentration of car traffic. To ensure safety for both residents and tourists, Erie Insurance offers driving tips to navigate the eclipse and avoid accidents.

· Plan Ahead: Expect traffic jams. Choose your route now and leave for your eclipse spot extra early.

· Eyes on the road, not the sky: The eclipse excitement can have you looking to the sky early. While driving, keep your eyes on the road to avoid accidents. If you are on the road during the eclipse, pull over to a safe area to view – don’t look while driving.

· Headlights on: During the eclipse, it’ll get dark quickly. Headlights make it easier for you to spot others and for them to see you, reducing accidents during the eclipse.

· Fill your tank: With the high volume of people around, traffic will be long and tedious. Avoid an empty tank and an even longer commute home by ensuring you have a full tank before hitting the road.

· Prepare your car: You’ll want to keep some necessities in the car in case you’re stuck in traffic for an extended period. Keep some snacks and water in the car to avoid hunger and dehydration. Also, make sure you have jumper cables and a spare tire just in case you run into car trouble.

