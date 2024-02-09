The Town of Tonawanda announces new alert system

During his State of the Town address Friday, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger announced the establishment of Town of Tonawanda Alerts, a new mass notification system designed to send emergency alerts and other notifications to subscribers.

Subscribers can register to receive emergency alerts such as severe winter weather alerts, and notifications from the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, public utility notifications, and other alerts.

Subscribers will be asked to provide their addresses and preferred methods of contact. Adding an address will allow tailoring so subscribers do not receive alerts that do not pertain to their geographic area. Town of Tonawanda Alerts will be provided free of charge however standard text messaging rates and other charges apply.

To register, go to http:tinyurl.comTonawandaAlerts. To receive Emergency SMS text messages only, text TownofTonawanda to 38276.