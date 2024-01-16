© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With more snow on the way, State of Emergency and travel advisory still in effect for Erie County

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White
Published January 16, 2024 at 3:37 PM EST
Vehicles sit parked in driveways and on the side of a plowed street while snow covers houses, lawns and sidewalks.
Alex Simone / WBFO-NPR
Vehicles sit parked on the side of a street Monday in Cheektowaga, New York. Travel access is improving as the weekend's storm decreases, but more winter weather is expected.

A State of Emergency and travel advisory in Erie County continue to be in effect due to a second round of lake effect snow expected to hit the area Wednesday morning.

1-2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to fall in the region. Some localized accumulations could reach 3 feet.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz a driving ban could be issued if conditions worsen.

“It's not just so that we can clear roads, people think we put a driving ban in there just to make their lives miserable, so we can get out there and clear roads, that is not the case,” he said. “A driving ban is put in place because it is too dangerous. And that we do it to protect the safety of the public. And it is not done lightly. I do not want to have to put a driving ban in effect unless I have to. And that's what we're looking at with regards to this upcoming storm, is that it does not appear it will be sufficient enough at least immediately, to issue a driving ban countywide. But it may require it for a particular municipality and then that decision is made in consultation with the municipality. One other thing though, every municipality leader, supervisor for towns and mayors for cities and villages have the power to declare their own state of emergency and put in effect their own driving ban.”

Polocarz is also strongly encouraging employers to have their non-essential employees work from home Wednesday and Thursday.

“This reminds me of the old Bethlehem Steel days where they had to have someone there to ensure the basic oxygen furnaces continued because if they shut them down they’d break,” he said. “In a driving ban situation in a snowstorm the tier-one employees so to speak, are the only ones that are really authorized to drive and those are Public Works. That includes sewers and water, as well as the plow drivers and all the emergency services; law enforcement, all those regarding life saving like hospitals and nursing homes where they have to have staff there otherwise people can die.”

And Poloncarz says there is a distinction between essential and non-essential workers.

“Your Tim Hortons is not essential,” he said. “Your Amazon is not essential. Your Joe's Manufacturing site is not essential. If they need to have an engineer or somebody there so that the place doesn't break down. We understand that and that's why they need to reach out to emergency services. We had some requests from employees that worked for Tim Hortons, saying they were told they had to come in because they're essential and Hortons is not essential. I know people want their cup of coffee. But when a driving ban is happening, and snow is falling had three to five inches an hour, people don't need to get to work to work at a Tim Hortons.”

More information on storm preparedness can be found on the county website.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLake Effect Snow
Thomas O'Neil-White
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas moved to Western New York at the age of 14. A graduate of Buffalo State College, he majored in Communications Studies and was part of the sports staff for WBNY. When not following his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats and Boston Red Sox, Thomas enjoys coaching youth basketball, reading Tolkien novels and seeing live music.
See stories by Thomas O'Neil-White