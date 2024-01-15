Code Blue will be in effect for the city of Buffalo tonight

Code Blue will be in effect tonight in the City of Buffalo.

The following overnight shelters will be OPEN tonight:

• 586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 8 pm-7 am (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

• Salvation Army, 960 Main St, Buffalo, 14202 - accessible location, open 8 pm-8 am

Daytime Warming Centers:

• 01/16/24 - Daytime Warming is OPEN at 586 Genesee St, Buffalo 14204

Code Blue Clients will be permitted at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm to obtain bus tickets to the Code Blue Shelter They will not be allowed to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.

To receive Code Blue updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone including clients.

Outside of Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for shelter options.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown is urging residents to use caution, especially in the southern section of the city where the most snow was received, as the travel ban in the city was lifted at 6 a.m. today.

Six of the city’s Emergency Warming Shelters are set to close at noon today, however, the following 3 emergency warming shelters will remain open:

Delavan Grider Community Center,

Tosh Collins Community Center

Peter Machnica Center

These locations will remain open due to the amount of snowfall in those areas.

The City’s Department of Public Works crews are working to plow and remove snow throughout the city with more than 200 pieces of snow-fighting equipment in use. Forecasters are calling for an additional four to six inches of snow in downtown Buffalo and the northern section of the city.

Winter Storm Updates

Trash Pick-Up: Sanitation and recycling pick-up will be pushed back by one day this week. If your normal pick-up day is Monday, then the new pick-up day will be Tuesday, etc.

City Hall Closure: City Hall is closed today in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

