Chautauqua County to host an open house in efforts to increase the number of foster parents

In an attempt to increase the number of foster parents in Chautauqua County, the Chautauqua Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services' Home Finding Team will host a foster parent open house. The open house will take place Thursday, Jan . 18 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Hall R. Clothier Building at 7 North Erie Street in Mayville, NY.

A virtual session for those unable to attend in person will take place on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m.

For more information, email Audra Moeller at moellera@chqgov.com or call 716-661-8212.