Chautauqua County to host an open house in efforts to increase the number of foster parents

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published January 5, 2024 at 12:31 PM EST
Rear back view of a mother and daughter embrace sitting on bed at home, older sister consoling younger teen
ljubaphoto/Getty Images
/
E+
Chautauqua County, the Chautauqua Department of Mental Hygiene, and Social Services' Home Finding Team will host an in-person and virtual foster parent open house.

In an attempt to increase the number of foster parents in Chautauqua County, the Chautauqua Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services' Home Finding Team will host a foster parent open house. The open house will take place Thursday, Jan . 18 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Hall R. Clothier Building at 7 North Erie Street in Mayville, NY.

A virtual session for those unable to attend in person will take place on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m.

For more information, email Audra Moeller at moellera@chqgov.com or call 716-661-8212.
Local WBFO NewsLocal
Angelea Preston
