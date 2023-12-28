For the fourth year in a row, First Night Buffalo is going virtual for New Year's Eve

For 35 years, First Night Buffalo has provided free programming for families wanting to celebrate the new year. On Dec. 31, the Independent Health Foundation in partnership with John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, will feature an entertaining line-up of family-friendly video performances for free at www.firstnightbuffalo.org. This will be the fourth year in a row that the program will be completely virtual.

First Night Party Packs, including everything a family of four needs to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home, can be purchased at select Tops Friendly Markets and online at www.firstnightbuffalo.org throughout December. Party packs include party hats, balloons, face paint crayons, a disco spotlight, fiber optic wands, noise tubers, confetti poppers, a balloon drop kit, and a Healthy Options recipe book.

This year, a portion of the proceeds from party pack sales will go to Oishei Children’s Hospital, supporting critical programs, lifesaving technology, and care to achieve the best possible outcomes for moms, kids, and babies in Western New York.

“Oishei Children’s Hospital has been proud to partner with the Independent Health Foundation as we both work to meet the needs of children and families across our community,” said Stephen Turkovich, MD, president of Oishei Children’s Hospital. “We are thrilled to again be the presenting sponsor for First Night Buffalo. From the party packs to the free digital content, First Night provides a safe and fun option for families to celebrate the New Year.”

The virtual event features over two hours of recorded content for families to watch together or create a safe kids-only viewing party.

“With another amazing show planned, this year’s First Night Buffalo celebration will be packed with energy and fun for families,” said Carrie Meyer, Independent Health Foundation executive director. “Together in partnership with John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, we can provide free online access to the videos for families across Western New York to enjoy a special New Year’s Eve from the comfort of their home.”

The entertainment lineup for First Night Buffalo will be accessible for free at www.firstnightbuffalo.org beginning on New Year's Eve. This year's lineup will also include Buffalo's Talent Show featuring a showcase of talent videos from Western New York kids.

First Night® Buffalo family entertainment will include:

Jeff Musial – Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics

Jeff and his exotic animals are back again! Tune in to peek into Jeff’s wild world including interesting facts you won’t forget!

Dance Party with DJ Milk

Grab those LED glow wands and plug in that disco spotlight! Get moving with DJ Milk as he plays your favorite tunes.

Buffalo Zoo

We are going behind the scenes to see some of our favorite animals to learn more about how they eat, sleep, and play.

Magic with Nick Mambretti

Nick is here with his Super Hilarious Magic Show! Get ready to laugh and be amazed.

Face Paint NY

Get your stencil ready as you learn some amazing face paint designs.

Adam Kreutinger: The Puppet Nerd

Make your very own puppet with just a few everyday items. Find your inner artist as you create fantastic drawings.

Devi Bollywood Performing Arts

Devi Bollywood is here to celebrate expression through cultural dance.

Royal Receptions

Your favorite super brothers are here! Follow along to power up with some moves to save the kingdom!