Ribbon cut on new visitor center in Niagara Falls, Hochul announces more investments in the area

Visitors to Niagara Falls State Park will find a brand new welcoming center awaiting them upon arrival. The ribbon was cut Monday on the Ralph C. Wilson Jr, Welcome Center, a $46 million state of the art building that serves as gateway not only to the falls but also the City of Niagara Falls and the rest of Western New York. Governor Kathy Hochul called Niagara Falls State Park a world class park and believes the welcome center is right building to accentuate the park’s beauty.

“This is something that is deserving of the name world class because it truly is and so we're excited about people will be able to get information on the exhibits talking about the regional attractions as well,” she said. “People should get over and see the Underground Railroad Center and how important that is. And they should get up to the power facility and go see the attractions there. I take people there all the time, the visitor center there was one of a kind. Go on the Maid of the Mist and in the Cave of the Winds.”

Hochul said the 28,000 square-foot facility is a remarkable the upgrade from the previous visitor center.

Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News New York Governor Kathy Hochul addresses the media following the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Ralph C. Wilson Jr, Welcome Center

“It is quite an upgrade,” she said. “I've been coming to the facility for so long. And you know, the whole experience was rather depressing. Because you walk in and you don't see the outside, you're down in the basement and there's a theater and the transformation beyond what I could have imagined. So, I really want all Western New Yorkers if you have any out of town visitors, come here and showcases for make sure you start writing this beautiful building.”

Hochul also announced funding for two more projects in Niagara Falls: The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center is getting an $8.5 million renovation of its auditorium and the Oakwood Cemetery is receiving $2.5 million for the restoration of several of its historic buildings.