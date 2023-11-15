Higgins' former intern reflects on his career ahead of upcoming departure

"I just think it's time for somebody else to try. And I think new energy, a new sense of purpose, would be good for Buffalo and Western New York." Brian Higgins

On Sunday, US Congressman Brian Higgins announced he will be leaving his office in February 2024. Higgins has served in the House since 2005, representing New York’s 26th congressional district. WBFO's Disability Reporter Emyle Watkins spoke with someone who has known Higgins since he got his start in Buffalo’s Common Council about his legacy.

Transcript:

Brian Higgins: I just think it's, it's time for somebody else to try. And I think new energy, a new sense of purpose, would be good for Buffalo and Western New York.

Emyle Watkins: US Congressman Brian Higgins confirmed Sunday the rumor that he plans to leave office. Although he would not comment on what for, he said the culture in D.C. politics is part of the reason he has decided to vacate in February of 2024. Ahead of the announcement, I reached out to someone who knows Higgins well, Vice President of Public Affairs for People Inc. Kevin Horrigan. Horrigan shared his thoughts on Higgins' career, particularly his impact on the disability community and his reaction to Higgins' departure. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Horrigan recalls first meeting Higgins as a Buffalo State student.

Kevin Horrigan: And I knew Brian from getting elected to the city council from South Buffalo where I lived, and where I still live. And I said to my professor, I said about 'how about council member Brian Higgins [for my internship]? And he said 'That's a great idea. He's actually a political science graduate of Buffalo State as well.' So, I went to his office and asked them about internship opportunities and talked to Brian and his staff, Bonnie Kane Lockwood, and they brought me on board. And I've been connected and friends with Brian since the late 1980s.

Emyle Watkins: And what's it been like watching his career?

Kevin Horrigan: He's as much of a project manager as he is an elected official, which I think is a unique trait for an elected official. He's like a pit bull with a topic and an issue and a subject and things that he wants to do. And it's not about just moving around the community and back slapping and shaking hands. It's about really getting in the thick of things and get things done, and seeing results. And our waterfront is the best example of it.

Emyle Watkins: How would you describe his political position and leadership over the years?

Kevin Horrigan: I think his political position and his leadership are pretty unique. You know, he was always one to say that he would work with people on both sides of the aisle, whether it was Republican county executives at the time that he knew that if they got the attention, and the credit that they deserved, to accomplish the objective that he was trying to accomplish. Again, the waterfront is a good example, and working with like County Executive Chris Collins at the time. And people from both sides of the aisle, whether it was in Congress or at the local level. So he's always been one to, I think, when it comes to the more local stuff, work in a bipartisan manner.

Emyle Watkins: Are there certain highlights of his career that really stand out to you as especially notable and especially with the disability community?

Kevin Horrigan: Most importantly, increasing Medicaid. Everybody looks at Medicaid as sadly, as, it has this negative connotation. But for people with disabilities, as you know, Emyle, it's a lifeline. And it's a lifeline for agencies like People Inc. And there are people that need more Medicaid funding for health care, to increase their quality of life. And if their quality of life is better, they're more likely, if possible, to contribute to society. And I think Brian always has that in mind. He's the first one to say that.

Emyle Watkins: How do you think his potential departure will impact people with disabilities in the area?

Kevin Horrigan: What makes elected officials better is how good the advocates are for those issues. So, I think that we are in good hands because of the advocacy that we have in the disability community. And the access we have been able to get to Congress and through Brian, that we will be doing that through the next elected Congress member. So, I think we're in good hands. Are we going to lose his seniority, which is a big thing in Washington? Yep. But I do think with some of the people that are being mentioned, we'll work with them. And make sure that we fight just as hard for our causes. Just like we've always done.

Emyle Watkins: Thank you for taking the time.

Kevin Horrigan: Oh, no problem.