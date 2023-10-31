Poloncarz raises four times more than Casilio in Erie County executive race

Democratic incumbent Mark Poloncarz raised just over $720,000 in 2023 for his bid to be re-elected to a fourth term as Erie County Executive, more than four times the approximately $179,000 raised by his Republican challenger, Chrissy Casilio.

Poloncarz’s numbers were buoyed by strong fundraising in the last weeks of the race. He raised just over $185,000 between Oct. 3 and Oct. 23, which makes up over a quarter of all the funds his campaign collected in 2023. Casilio only raised about $24,700 during the same three-week period.

Both campaigns have been fueled by a mix of small and large donations. You can see who’s donated the most to Poloncarz and Casilio here:

Poloncarz:



Total Donations Donor 1 $ 25,000.00 Erie County Sheriff's PBA, the union that represents Erie County sheriff's deputies 2 $ 25,000.00 Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, LLP, a law firm with two office in Erie County 3 $ 25,000.00 Micheal Joseph, a real estate developer who splits his time between New York and Florida 4 $ 25,000.00 New York State Laborers' PAC, the PAC for the LiUNA union 5 $ 22,500.00 Gerald A. Buchheit, a Buffalo-area businessman and real estate developer 6 $ 18,500.00 NASRCC Political Education Committee, the PAC for a carpenters' union 7 $ 16,500.00 Ryan Rich 8 $ 15,000.00 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, a healthcare workers' union 9 $ 15,000.00 Doug Jemal, a real estate developer 10 $ 13,625.00 Jody E. Briandi, president of the Hurwitz Fine law firm

Casilio:



Total Donations Donor 1 $ 31,483.80 Patrick Hotung, president of the Main Place Liberty Complex 2 $ 12,500.00 Jason Newman, 3 $ 6,491.90 Casilio Communications, LLC, Casilio's company 4 $ 5,000.00 Donald Hoffman, 5 $ 5,000.00 LJ Construction WNY, LLC 6 $ 5,000.00 Nicholas Sinatra, founder and CEO of Sinatra and Company Real Estate 7 $ 5,000.00 Paul Stephen, real estate developer 8 $ 5,000.00 Wargo Enterprises Inc., Akron-based demolition company 9 $ 3,599.00 Phillips Lytle, LLP, law firm with offices in Buffalo 10 $ 2,602.54 Jeffrey Williams, real estate developer

Voters in Erie County can cast their ballots early on any day until Sunday, Nov. 5. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.