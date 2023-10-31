Poloncarz raises four times more than Casilio in Erie County executive race
Democratic incumbent Mark Poloncarz raised just over $720,000 in 2023 for his bid to be re-elected to a fourth term as Erie County Executive, more than four times the approximately $179,000 raised by his Republican challenger, Chrissy Casilio.
Poloncarz’s numbers were buoyed by strong fundraising in the last weeks of the race. He raised just over $185,000 between Oct. 3 and Oct. 23, which makes up over a quarter of all the funds his campaign collected in 2023. Casilio only raised about $24,700 during the same three-week period.
Both campaigns have been fueled by a mix of small and large donations. You can see who’s donated the most to Poloncarz and Casilio here:
Poloncarz:
|Total Donations
|Donor
|1
|$ 25,000.00
|Erie County Sheriff's PBA, the union that represents Erie County sheriff's deputies
|2
|$ 25,000.00
|Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, LLP, a law firm with two office in Erie County
|3
|$ 25,000.00
|Micheal Joseph, a real estate developer who splits his time between New York and Florida
|4
|$ 25,000.00
|New York State Laborers' PAC, the PAC for the LiUNA union
|5
|$ 22,500.00
|Gerald A. Buchheit, a Buffalo-area businessman and real estate developer
|6
|$ 18,500.00
|NASRCC Political Education Committee, the PAC for a carpenters' union
|7
|$ 16,500.00
|Ryan Rich
|8
|$ 15,000.00
|1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, a healthcare workers' union
|9
|$ 15,000.00
|Doug Jemal, a real estate developer
|10
|$ 13,625.00
|Jody E. Briandi, president of the Hurwitz Fine law firm
Casilio:
|Total Donations
|Donor
|1
|$ 31,483.80
|Patrick Hotung, president of the Main Place Liberty Complex
|2
|$ 12,500.00
|Jason Newman,
|3
|$ 6,491.90
|Casilio Communications, LLC, Casilio's company
|4
|$ 5,000.00
|Donald Hoffman,
|5
|$ 5,000.00
|LJ Construction WNY, LLC
|6
|$ 5,000.00
|Nicholas Sinatra, founder and CEO of Sinatra and Company Real Estate
|7
|$ 5,000.00
|Paul Stephen, real estate developer
|8
|$ 5,000.00
|Wargo Enterprises Inc., Akron-based demolition company
|9
|$ 3,599.00
|Phillips Lytle, LLP, law firm with offices in Buffalo
|10
|$ 2,602.54
|Jeffrey Williams, real estate developer
Voters in Erie County can cast their ballots early on any day until Sunday, Nov. 5. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.