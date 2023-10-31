© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Poloncarz raises four times more than Casilio in Erie County executive race

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Grant Ashley
Published October 31, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT
Mark Poloncarz and Chrissy Casilio stand behind their respective podiums on the stage in the gymnasium of St Joseph's Collegiate Institute. There is a large banner behind them that reads "Mauraders: Founded in 1861 by the Christian Brothers".
Dallas Taylor | WBFO News
The two candidates for the elected position of Erie County Executive squared off in a debate. Three-term incumbent and Democrat Mark Poloncarz, and first-time elected office candidate and Republican, Chrissy Casilio, took the stage at St Joseph’s Collegiate Institute for the event.

Democratic incumbent Mark Poloncarz raised just over $720,000 in 2023 for his bid to be re-elected to a fourth term as Erie County Executive, more than four times the approximately $179,000 raised by his Republican challenger, Chrissy Casilio.

Poloncarz’s numbers were buoyed by strong fundraising in the last weeks of the race. He raised just over $185,000 between Oct. 3 and Oct. 23, which makes up over a quarter of all the funds his campaign collected in 2023. Casilio only raised about $24,700 during the same three-week period.

Both campaigns have been fueled by a mix of small and large donations. You can see who’s donated the most to Poloncarz and Casilio here:

Poloncarz:

Total DonationsDonor
1 $           25,000.00Erie County Sheriff's PBA, the union that represents Erie County sheriff's deputies
2 $           25,000.00Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, LLP, a law firm with two office in Erie County
3 $           25,000.00Micheal  Joseph, a real estate developer who splits his time between New York and Florida
4 $           25,000.00New York State Laborers' PAC, the PAC for the LiUNA union
5 $           22,500.00Gerald A. Buchheit, a Buffalo-area businessman and real estate developer
6 $           18,500.00NASRCC Political Education Committee, the PAC for a carpenters' union
7 $           16,500.00Ryan Rich
8 $           15,000.001199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, a healthcare workers' union
9 $           15,000.00Doug Jemal, a real estate developer
10 $           13,625.00Jody E. Briandi, president of the Hurwitz Fine law firm

Casilio:

Total DonationsDonor
1 $              31,483.80Patrick  Hotung, president of the Main Place Liberty Complex
2 $              12,500.00Jason  Newman, 
3 $                6,491.90Casilio Communications, LLC, Casilio's company
4 $                5,000.00Donald  Hoffman, 
5 $                5,000.00LJ Construction WNY, LLC
6 $                5,000.00Nicholas  Sinatra, founder and CEO of Sinatra and Company Real Estate
7 $                5,000.00Paul  Stephen, real estate developer
8 $                5,000.00Wargo Enterprises Inc., Akron-based demolition company 
9 $                3,599.00Phillips Lytle, LLP, law firm with offices in Buffalo
10 $                2,602.54Jeffrey Williams, real estate developer

Voters in Erie County can cast their ballots early on any day until Sunday, Nov. 5. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
