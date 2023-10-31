Police recover vehicle used in fatal I-190 shooting

Investigators have recovered the stolen 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee allegedly used in Thursday’s fatal shooting on I-190, New York State Police announced Tuesday. The vehicle has been processed for evidence.

Shots were fired from that Jeep at a Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle on I-190 South near exit 9 in the City of Buffalo on Thursday morning. The front seat passenger, 22-year-old Buffalo Sewer Authority employee Keyshawn Gault, was declared deceased at the scene. Gault’s co-workers, 30-year-old Myron Walker and 23-year-old Lamar Whitfield, were taken to ECMC with gunshot wounds.

“This is a tough thing for the Buffalo Sewer Authority. It is a tough thing for our city,” Buffalo Sewer Authority general manager Oluwole McFoy said on Thursday. “We have a young man that is no longer with us. His life was taken on that 190, 22 years old. My heart breaks for that young man, and for all of us, that have to carry this trauma forward.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far. Police have not announced a motive in the case but have described it as an isolated incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information or dash cam footage is being asked to call the State Police at 585-344-6200.