The Buffalo Common Council is hosting a series of events to prepare city residents for winter

Winter is around the corner and the Buffalo Common Council says it's taking proactive steps to ensure residents in the Queen City are well-prepared for any winter emergencies.

The Winter Preparedness Fair Series will provide residents with resources, and emergency kits for the winter. The first event takes place Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Northwest Community Center at 155 Lawn Ave from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Other event timings include: