The Buffalo Common Council is hosting a series of events to prepare city residents for winter

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published October 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
WBFO file photo

Winter is around the corner and the Buffalo Common Council says it's taking proactive steps to ensure residents in the Queen City are well-prepared for any winter emergencies.

The Winter Preparedness Fair Series will provide residents with resources, and emergency kits for the winter. The first event takes place Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Northwest Community Center at 155 Lawn Ave from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Other event timings include:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Belle Center located at 104 Maryland St. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Buffalo Central Library located at 1 Lafayette Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Delavan-Grider Community Center located at 877 E. Delavan Street from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Tosh Collins Community Center located at 35 Cazenovia Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Common Council
Angelea Preston
