Comfort Closets for students make its way to Buffalo

The Comfort Closet movement has reached Buffalo, NY. A Comfort Closet is a space located within elementary, middle, and high schools stocked with basic necessities for students who may need access to them.

Tapestry Charter School Social Worker Raymond Ross was inspired to set up a closet there when students started asking, both directly and indirectly, for things like deodorant, toothbrushes, and feminine products.

“We see so often the little - any reason to not come to school or to miss school, and a lot of those reasons are hygiene-based things,” said Ross. “Obviously we can’t solve every issue, but, that little one, I was like, if we have things here to help, I think that could keep our kids here, or at least feel comfortable coming here even asking us for help.”

Ross encourages students to utilize the closet by sending out daily reminders that it’s available to them, and informing them when it’s been restocked. Students can ask any member of the staff for access to the closet, and take what they need with no questions asked.

He also says it’s easy for schools to start a Comfort Closet, by surveying students about their needs, designating a space, and putting together an Amazon wish list. According to Tapestry’s current wish list, it is still seeking items such as leggings, gloves, and lotion.

“It’s kind of community-building, you know, when you think about it," said Ross. "I’ve had people that don’t live in Buffalo donate items just because that’s their chance to help, and it’s a small way to help, and I think sometimes helping on the low end is nice. It can be kind of intimidating to ask for like, money, and that’s what I didn’t want to do. I didn’t want to ask for any funds. I just wanted people to donate what they felt comfortable to.”