Year Five for Borderland: "We've Built Something That's Really Special"

The Borderland Festival returns to East Aurora's Knox Farm State Park, September 15-17, marking the fifth year for the music and arts extravaganza. Its founder, Jenn Brazill, sees this weekend as a significant milestone.

"Everybody sees now, including myself and my team, that we made it five years and we made it against a lot of different odds that could have taken us in the other direction."

Beyond the logistic complications of blending the schedules of multiple musical acts, Borderland also survived the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazill admits that making it to this point was far from certain, but through the process, she's learned the important lesson of staying true to Borderland's original vision.

"Showcase our region, highlight what we are in Buffalo, show off the venue, and create community. Focus on sustainability. Push the message out to our fans about our planet and how we can do better," said Brazill.

Sustainability isn't just a buzzword. She says it's part of the core experience. No plastic water bottles are allowed on-site. Free water stations are available for fans and their refillable water bottles. Discounts will be available to drinkers who purchase reusable metal cups at the festival for their libations.

"We hire a 'green team' that hand sorts. They go around and pick up all the trash off the ground. Then they go through the dumpsters. They literally 'dumpster dive,'" Brazill joked.

"They hand sort all the garbage so it goes into recycling, actual landfill waste and, then, composting. We make sure it all goes to the right place."

Borderland also offers a special opportunity for parents. Children ages 10 and under are admitted free and the vastness of Knox Farm provides plenty of room for a special Kids Area.

"It's such a huge space that they can just run. I think, I'm biased, but I just feel like the way the venue is laid out, families feel really comfortable coming here. And you have a lot of space so you don't caught in crowds."

Early indications point to Borderland enjoying its best year to date. Tickets are being purchased from as far away as Colorado, Brazill said, with the majority flocking in from the Northeast. Headliners Trey Anastasio, Goose, and moe. are attracting their expanding groups of followers.

"It's a really big deal. It takes a ton of time. It takes a lot of phone calls," Brazill explained about the "relationships" that have helped her gain more access each year to some of the biggest names in music. She admits that she's been trying to book Goose for five years. This year, Borderland gets the band as its popularity surges to new heights.

Local bands appearing on the "Homespun Stage" include many familiar favorites like Grosh, Farrow, and Folkfaces.

The weekend is expected to be hectic for Brazill. Details, big and small, keep the promoter busy. If all goes well, the evening may allow for a moment of satisfaction.

"The band's on the main stage, the light show is going," Brazill reflected.

"It's pretty cool to know that you created that. Most importantly, I love seeing all the people and how happy everybody is. So, yeah, it feels good."

