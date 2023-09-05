© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Buffalo lights up yellow to recognize Suicide Prevention Month

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published September 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT
File photo: Chris Caya WBFO News

City Hall and other local landmarks will be illuminated in yellow tonight in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month. Organizers say it's part of a series of events to provide a message to encourage those impacted by suicide to reach out for help.

Help is available 24 hours a day at the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8. Government officials and members of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Erie County and Crisis Services were at the Rath Building today to raise the Flag of Hope.

For more information or to receive help, visit the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline website.

Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal
Angelea Preston
See stories by Angelea Preston