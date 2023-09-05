Buffalo lights up yellow to recognize Suicide Prevention Month

City Hall and other local landmarks will be illuminated in yellow tonight in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month. Organizers say it's part of a series of events to provide a message to encourage those impacted by suicide to reach out for help.

Help is available 24 hours a day at the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8. Government officials and members of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Erie County and Crisis Services were at the Rath Building today to raise the Flag of Hope.

For more information or to receive help, visit the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline website.