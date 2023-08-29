Members of the national Church of God in Christ met in Buffalo to honor the victims of May 14

Members of the Church of God in Christ Inc. (COGIC), the country's largest Pentecostal denomination, hosted a March of Remembrance & Healing Ceremony to remember the 10 victims of the May 14 racist shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market.

Victims of the May 14 shooting, Pearl Young, Heyward Patterson, and Aaron Salter Jr. were members of the COGIC. This was the first time the members of the national church visited the site of the shooting.

The march began at State Tabernacle COGIC on Glenwood Avenue in Buffalo and traveled to the site of the shooting at Tops for a healing ceremony.

Led by pastors and elders of the denomination, the march paused for brief moments of prayer and chants as the congregation made its way to the site of the Tops shooting where the remembrance ceremony was being held.

In attendance at the event was Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Masten District Councilman Ulysees Wingo, Bishop Glenwwod Young, Bishop James Bowman Jr., and COGIC General Council of Pastors and Elders Chairman Pastor Michael Eaddy.

The event served as an opening for the COGIC's General Council of Pastors and Elders Conference. The conference is a four-day series of workshops and church services aimed at building stronger ministries and families. This event was the first national meeting hosted in Western New York in over 40 years.

The General Council of Pastors and Elders Conference will run from Tuesday, Aug. 29 to Friday, Sept. 1, at Zion Dominion Global Ministries COGIC in Amherst, NY.

