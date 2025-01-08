WBFO at CES 2025: Edition 1

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is an annual convention in Las Vegas that showcases thousands of products and innovations in the world of technology from all over the planet. This year, Buffalo Toronto Public Media board member Dr. Philip Glick, a board-certified pediatric surgeon with over 35 years of experience, is attending the days-long CES. Over the course of the convention, Dr. Glick will be filing first-hand accounts of what he is seeing and hearing from CES.

Edition 1:

"Before I left for the Consumer Electronics Show, my WBFO producers asked me to think about what was the most exciting thing that I saw there. What were the attendees most excited about, and what was the vibe at the show?

My first thoughts here are that nerds should rejoice, early adapters should pay attention to what's going on here at CES, and people's bank balances should be prepared to be lessened.

Other trends at the show include improving human security, improving human food insecurity, mobility, electrification so we can adapt all these technologies, smart home comfort, TV or video screens becoming the command center of our homes, health integration, energy management, and A.I. personification.

Another theme built into the fabric of CES this year is how AI and accelerated computing are reshaping the future of global industry."

-Dr. Philip Glick