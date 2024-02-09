Buffalo Public School students, parents discuss suspensions, new food commissary during winter meeting

Working towards healthier and safer schools was on the agenda during the School Health and Wellness Collaborative of Buffalo’s winter meeting Thursday evening at D’Youville University.

Buffalo Public School students, parents, district liaisons and community partners gave interactive presentations featuring charades, music and group circles.

Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization Co-Chair Danielle Gryzmala said lots of work has been done by the Buffalo Public School district to address safety and healthy food options. But she added that more can be done as the school year progresses and lowering suspension rates is still a top priority.

“Our children are still being sent out of school at a rate that's not acceptable for us,” she said. “We're told that [suspensions are] declining, it's just not enough for us. We feel there are things that can be done and implemented, to keep our children safe. And I believe we're all working towards that.”

Gryzmala credited Masten District Common Councilwoman Zeneta Everheart and the Education Committee for hosting a meeting last week and being willing to listen to parent group concerns.

Another topic of importance is healthier food options in the district and the creation of a new commissary building to serve the 30,000 Buffalo Public School students.

Gryzmala said the creation of a new commissary building should be a primary focus for parents, students and community partners.

The food hub would bring in fresh food from local farms and distributed throughout the district.

But the $44.22 million project has been held up in the Common Council and will be further delayed if it does not go before a review board next week.

Gryzmala said the time is now to get the project approved.

“Our children need fresh, healthy, from scratch food. The only way we can do it is by upgrading to a new facility,” she said.

Gryzmala urges parents and students to reach out to their Common Council member to help push the project forward.