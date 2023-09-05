Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark resigns amid Greenbelt controversy

Steve Clark has been under increasing pressure to resign since the provincial integrity commissioner found that he broke ethics rules in connection with the Greenbelt scandal, in which a handful of developers stand to make billions of dollars.

The commissioner had recommended that Clark be reprimanded for failing to oversee the process in which some Greenbelt lands were selected for housing development.

In the wake of that report, there were widespread calls for Clark to step down from political opponents, residents, and indigenous leaders.

On Labor Day, Clark turned to social media to announce his resignation, saying that he realized his presence would only cause further distraction from the important work that needs to be done on the housing file.

Opposition leaders like the NDP’s Marit Stiles say Clark finally did the right thing, but the issue is far from over.

"We have another integrity report by the commissioner that I’ve requested looking at the Premier, and the developers who were attending his family gatherings. Where does it end, do we have to look now at every other policy and deal that this government is making and who’s benefiting?”

Premier Doug Ford has defended his housing minister, saying he had confidence in his team to reach the goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years. Ford accepted the resignation and thanked Clark for his years of service in cabinet. He now has to weather one of the biggest scandals his government has faced.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders continue to demand that the legislature be recalled, the RCMP investigate, and the Greenbelt land be returned.