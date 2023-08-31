Ontario says it will ban ads for online gambling that feature athletes and celebrities.

New rules proposed by the Alcholol and Gaming Commission of Ontario apply to athletes and some celebrities. They would also apply to other role models, social media influencers, entertainers, cartoon figures, and symbols likely expected to appeal to minors.

The CEO of the commission says the ban would help safeguard children and youth who are particularly susceptible to such advertising content.

Bruce Kidd is a professor of sport and public policy at the University of Toronto.

“I think the government has finally understood that the ads work, and they accentuate gambling addictions and that’s a big problem."

The number of online gambling ads and gambling sites has dramatically increased since Ontario legalized online sports betting more than a year ago. The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, as well as other organizations, have long called for such a ban saying children and youth are heavily influenced by the celebrities and athletes they look up to.

The new rules will go into effect at the end of February of next year.