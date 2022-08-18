Back to School 2022
During the month of September as schools resume, WBFO will explore some of the critical issues facing learners, both K-12 and adults, and those who care for them.
Back to School Coverage from WBFO
As a new school year begins, New York state’s largest teachers unions and other education experts are calling for better responses to threats of violence.
Strife at board meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing politicization of school policies are contributing to the turnover of New York's school boards.
More back to school coverage from NPR
Schools are opening up around the country, and the third year in the shadow of a pandemic brings new challenges but also new hope.
Parents and schools prepare to lose free meals provided as federal assistance during the pandemic at a time when families are feeling the strain of high food, gas, housing and utility costs.
It's a new school year and Jake Miller is not setting up his classroom in Pennsylvania. He's not getting to know a new group of eighth-graders. After 15 years of teaching, he quit.
This year, as Nicole Ogburn prepares her classroom, her first priority is not the decorations she usually spends the summer picking out. Instead, it's buying things to make the classroom safer.
After the disruption and trauma of the pandemic, educators say kids still need added support this year. In some schools, they're making emotional wellness part of the curriculum.
From kindergartners to college students, what should parents be doing to monitor their child's mental health?