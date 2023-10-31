Take a spooky tour of one of Buffalo's historic cemeteries

Forest Lawn Cemetary is one of Western New York's most historic cemeteries. Established in 1849, the cemetery was created to present a peaceful place to bury loved ones but also a place to visit those loved ones and enjoy nature. The cemetery hosts a number of tours for people to participate in.

During this "Crime and Catastrophe Tour," hear about the dark and tragic stories of the cemetery's permanent residents. Director of Community Engagement at Forest Lawn Cemetery Amizetta Haj leads us on this spooky tour by lantern and trolley.

For a list of tours and seasonal shows hosted by Forest Lawn, including their original theatrical production of "It WAS a Wonderful Life" happening in November, visit the Forest Lawn website.

