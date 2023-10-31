© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Take a spooky tour of one of Buffalo's historic cemeteries

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dallas Taylor
Published October 31, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT
A close up photo of a lantern that is lit in a warm and bright yellow light.
Dallas Taylor | WBFO News
Forest Lawn Cemetery leads a Crime and Catastrophe tour by lantern and trolley.

Forest Lawn Cemetary is one of Western New York's most historic cemeteries. Established in 1849, the cemetery was created to present a peaceful place to bury loved ones but also a place to visit those loved ones and enjoy nature. The cemetery hosts a number of tours for people to participate in.

During this "Crime and Catastrophe Tour," hear about the dark and tragic stories of the cemetery's permanent residents. Director of Community Engagement at Forest Lawn Cemetery Amizetta Haj leads us on this spooky tour by lantern and trolley.

For a list of tours and seasonal shows hosted by Forest Lawn, including their original theatrical production of "It WAS a Wonderful Life" happening in November, visit the Forest Lawn website.
Tags
Arts/Culture WBFO NewsLocal
Dallas Taylor
See stories by Dallas Taylor