Buffalo Common Council Announces Return of Expanded Winter Preparedness Series
The Buffalo Common Council announces the return of its Winter Preparedness Series for a second year, a free event hosted at nine locations across the City of Buffalo.
The series is intended to prepare residents with resources and knowledge to endure the winter season. Attendees will receive a winter preparedness kit (one per household). Residents are encouraged to register early as seats are limited.
The Winter Preparedness Series will cover topics ranging from winter survival tips to energy efficiency to snow safety. The free and open-to-the-public events will include hands-on guidance on how to manage the challenges of a Buffalo winter.
The dates and locations for the series are as follows:
- October 21, 2024 – Monday, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Location: Lincoln Community Center, 10 Quincy Street
Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski
- October 23, 2024 – Wednesday, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Location: Schiller Park Senior Center, 2057 Genesee Street
Council President Pro Tempore Bryan J. Bollman
- October 26, 2024 – Saturday, 11:00 AM – 1:00 P
Location: Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia Street
Council President Christopher P. Scanlon
- October 28, 2024 – Monday, 5:30 – 7:30 PM
Location: North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Road, Buffalo, NY 14216
Council Member Joel P. Feroleto
- October 30, 2024 – Wednesday, 5:30 – 7:30 PM
Location: The Belle Center, 104 Maryland Street, Buffalo, NY
Council Member David A. Rivera
- November 6, 2024 – Wednesday, 5:30 – 7:30 PM
Location: Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E Delavan Street, Buffalo, NY
Councilwoman Zeneta B. Everhart
- November 9, 2024 – Saturday, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Location: Northwest Community Center, 155 Lawn Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Council Member Joseph Golombek, Jr.
- November 13, 2024 – Wednesday, 5:30 – 7:30 PM
Location: PS 006 Buffalo Elementary School of Technology, 414 South Division Street, Buffalo, NY 14204
Majority Leader Leah M. Halton-Pope
- November 15, 2024 – Friday, 5:30 – 7:30 PM
Location: PS 156 Frederick Law Olmsted, 319 Suffolk, Buffalo, NY 14215
Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt
For more information and to register for the Winter Preparedness Series, please visit www.buffalony.gov/1746/Winter-Preparedness-Series-2024.