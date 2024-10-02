Buffalo Common Council Announces Return of Expanded Winter Preparedness Series

The Buffalo Common Council announces the return of its Winter Preparedness Series for a second year, a free event hosted at nine locations across the City of Buffalo.

The series is intended to prepare residents with resources and knowledge to endure the winter season. Attendees will receive a winter preparedness kit (one per household). Residents are encouraged to register early as seats are limited.

The Winter Preparedness Series will cover topics ranging from winter survival tips to energy efficiency to snow safety. The free and open-to-the-public events will include hands-on guidance on how to manage the challenges of a Buffalo winter.

The dates and locations for the series are as follows:

October 21, 2024 – Monday, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Lincoln Community Center, 10 Quincy Street

Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski



Location: Schiller Park Senior Center, 2057 Genesee Street

Council President Pro Tempore Bryan J. Bollman



Location: Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia Street

Council President Christopher P. Scanlon



Location: North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Road, Buffalo, NY 14216

Council Member Joel P. Feroleto



Location: The Belle Center, 104 Maryland Street, Buffalo, NY

Council Member David A. Rivera



Location: Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E Delavan Street, Buffalo, NY

Councilwoman Zeneta B. Everhart



Location: Northwest Community Center, 155 Lawn Avenue, Buffalo, NY

Council Member Joseph Golombek, Jr.



Location: PS 006 Buffalo Elementary School of Technology, 414 South Division Street, Buffalo, NY 14204

Majority Leader Leah M. Halton-Pope



Location: PS 156 Frederick Law Olmsted, 319 Suffolk, Buffalo, NY 14215

Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt