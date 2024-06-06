© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voting, D-Day, and democracy through a different lens

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published June 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EDT
Royal Marines of 47 Commando land on Gold Beach to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Asnelles, France.
Royal Marines of 47 Commando land on Gold Beach to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Asnelles, France.

Imagine starting the week thinking you have the right to vote, and by Friday, it’s gone.

That’s what happened to residents of Kansas. 

Last week, the state’s Supreme Court ruled 4 to 3 that Kansans do not have a fundamental right to vote under the state constitution’s Bill of Rights. 

With the November elections only five months away, what might this ruling mean for the future of voting rights in Kansas and across the country? 

We also look at democracy through a different lens: from the shores of Normandy on the 80thanniversary of D-Day.

 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Lauren Hamilton