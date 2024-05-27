© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Cousin of Israeli hostage on why families released video

Published May 27, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ashley Waxman Bakshi, cousin of Agam Berger, who is seen on Hamas body camera footage being taken into custody on Oct. 7 at the military base where she was working. The footage shows five young Israeli soldiers, all women, bloodied, tied up and taunted. The families of the women released the video last week in an effort to speed up the release of the hostages.

