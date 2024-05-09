Founder reflects on 25 years of the Muhammad School of Music

For Henri Star Muhammad, the path to becoming a prolific violinist was a road less traveled.

"Growing up as a young Black boy on violin, I don't think I ever saw another Black man playing the instrument," Muhammad shared. It was a similar experience when he was named to join an orchestra comprised of the best music students in Erie County. Again, he was the only Black person in the orchestra during his time at the University of Rochester.

"It showed me that there's a need for more representation of Black people in classical music."

Muhammad has done his part to address the issue. He says over 10,000 children have attended the Mohammed School of Music since it was established 25 years ago on Buffalo's Eastside. He's also taught in classrooms in 25 different public schools in Buffalo.

That work will be celebrated May 17-19 during the Muhammad School of Music 25th Anniversary Festival. Held at Babeville on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, the festival features three different events.

The Henri Star Orchestra will perform on Friday at 7 p.m. and will feature the work of popular artists like Prince, Bob Marley and Michael Jackson. The 25th Annual "Celebration of Youth Spring Recital" will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. The festival wraps up Sunday at 3 p.m. with a performance of the Beethoven Violin Concerto, featuring the La Camerata di Sant'Antonio Chamber Orchestra. Henri Star Muhammad, of course, will be the soloist.

"I practice hours a day. I study. I read. I research Beethoven. I study with my coach. I listen to articles and talks on Beethoven's music," Muhammad said.

"Everything I can put into it to make the piece live on May 19th."