Employers slowed hiring in April, report shows

The Labor Department’s jobs report showed a slowing in hiring for April, coming in under expectations. It’s a sign that the American job market may be shifting into a lower gear this spring, a move that has been expected and hoped for by economists for a long time.

Bloomberg News senior markets editor Mike Regan joins host Anthony Brooks to unpack the data and what it means for employment and the wider economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR