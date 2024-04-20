Ever wonder what cannabis sounds like? Listen to a special 4/20 preview of WBFO’s 'Plant Note'

WBFO will soon air a new weekly show where we listen to plants. Yes, that’s right. We’ll hear how plants sound.

We can do this by using a device to measure the electrical current that naturally travels through a plant. Each of those currents are assigned a musical note. The result is your plant singing its own unique song.

In this special 4/20 preview, you can hear the cannabis plant, whose scientific name is Cannabis sativa. Most of us know it by its more common names: pot, ganja, weed, marijuana and the devil’s lettuce, to name a few.

4/20 preview of Plant Note In honor of 4/20, listen to this special preview of WBFO's new weekly show, "Plant Note," where we'll bring you the sound of plants. Listen • 4:55

Cannabis has been in use around the globe for millennia, from Nomadic Siberian warriors who used it in baths and Native communities in the Americas who used hemp ceremonially, to the Ancient Chinese and Indians who used Cannabis as medicine and African cultures who used it in divination and spiritual practices.

Relatively recently legalized in New York and several other states, the ability to use, grow or sell this plant recreationally has been controversial. Supporters, though, often gather on April 20 to celebrate counter culture and advocate for legalization.

In honor of the culture, we’ve brought you four minutes and twenty seconds of Cannabis plant music.

Other episodes of WBFO’s Plant Note are coming soon. Be sure to check WBFO.org for dates and times.

