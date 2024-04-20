© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ever wonder what cannabis sounds like? Listen to a special 4/20 preview of WBFO’s 'Plant Note'

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza
Published April 20, 2024 at 3:39 PM EDT
WBFO's new weekly show, "Plant Note," will let you listen to how plants sound by assigning musical notes to the electrical current that naturally travels through plants.
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
WBFO's new weekly show, "Plant Note," will let you listen to how plants sound by assigning musical notes to the electrical current that naturally travels through plants.

WBFO will soon air a new weekly show where we listen to plants. Yes, that’s right. We’ll hear how plants sound.

We can do this by using a device to measure the electrical current that naturally travels through a plant. Each of those currents are assigned a musical note. The result is your plant singing its own unique song.

In this special 4/20 preview, you can hear the cannabis plant, whose scientific name is Cannabis sativa. Most of us know it by its more common names: pot, ganja, weed, marijuana and the devil’s lettuce, to name a few.

4/20 preview of Plant Note
In honor of 4/20, listen to this special preview of WBFO's new weekly show, "Plant Note," where we'll bring you the sound of plants.
WBFO's new weekly show, "Plant Note," will let you listen to how plants sound by assigning musical notes to the electrical current that naturally travels through plants.

Cannabis has been in use around the globe for millennia, from Nomadic Siberian warriors who used it in baths and Native communities in the Americas who used hemp ceremonially, to the Ancient Chinese and Indians who used Cannabis as medicine and African cultures who used it in divination and spiritual practices.

Relatively recently legalized in New York and several other states, the ability to use, grow or sell this plant recreationally has been controversial. Supporters, though, often gather on April 20 to celebrate counter culture and advocate for legalization.

In honor of the culture, we’ve brought you four minutes and twenty seconds of Cannabis plant music.

Other episodes of WBFO’s Plant Note are coming soon. Be sure to check WBFO.org for dates and times.
Tags
WBFO News
Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza
Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza is an award winning journalist that coordinates our daily news coverage.
See stories by Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza