The News Roundup - International

Israel, with the help of the U.S., more or less successfully defended itself from a missile and drone attack launched by Iran after the former killed Iranian officials in an attack on an embassy in Syria.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, The BBC has now confirmed that more than 50,000 Russian troops have died in the conflict.

The United Kingdom is moving ahead with what’s being called the world’s toughest smoking ban. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is pushing to make it illegal for anyone born after Jan. 1, 2009 to be sold tobacco.

