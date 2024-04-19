© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Sex ed is awkward. But it doesn't have to be

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Harsha NahataSanaz Meshkinpour
Published April 19, 2024 at 8:37 AM EDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode So Awkward.

Talking about sex can make many of us feel uncomfortable. Sex and relationship counselor Erin Chen shares her secret to normalizing "the talk."

About Erin Chen

Erin Chen is a sex and relationship counselor. She is the founder of Lila Sutra, a company that aims to dismantle sexual taboos in Singapore. She has also launched SPARK, Asia's first sexual wellness festival. Most recently, she is the founder of Gilly, an app focused on relationship intimacy for couples. She holds a Master's degree in Sexual Health Counseling from the University of Sydney.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

