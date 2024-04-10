© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What Ecuador's raid on Mexican embassy means for global diplomatic norms

Published April 10, 2024 at 8:20 AM EDT

Mexico has cut ties with Ecuador after Ecuadorian police stormed Mexico’s embassy in Quito to arrest a former vice president.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Will Freeman, fellow for Latin American Studies at the Council for Foreign Relations, about why this happened and what it means for diplomatic norms in the future.

