PHOTOS: Solar Eclipse in Buffalo, NY
Parts of the United States experienced a Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024. Buffalo, NY and Western New York fell in the path of totality.
1 of 8 — Dark clouds surround the sun that is partially eclisped.
Dallas Taylor
2 of 8 — IMG_0653.jpg
Solar eclipse watchers gather at the Richardson Olmsted Complex
Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News
3 of 8 — IMG_0668.jpg
Eleanor and Nikki Ronan
Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News
4 of 8 — Eclipse Amherst.jpg
People turn their eyes skyward to view this year's partial eclipse as it moves closer to totality, Monday at Saratoga Hill Park in Amherst
Alex Simone / WBFO-NPR
5 of 8 — DSC07745.JPG
Dallas Taylor
6 of 8 — DSC07747.JPG
Dallas Taylor
7 of 8 — DSC07761.JPG
Dallas Taylor
8 of 8 — Two people stand on the sidewalk. One looks up in the sky with eclipse glasses.
Dallas Taylor