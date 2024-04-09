© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PHOTOS: Solar Eclipse in Buffalo, NY

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published April 9, 2024 at 1:16 PM EDT

Parts of the United States experienced a Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024. Buffalo, NY and Western New York fell in the path of totality.

1 of 8  — Dark clouds surround the sun that is partially eclisped.
Dallas Taylor
Solar eclipse watchers gather at the Richardson Olmsted Complex
2 of 8  — IMG_0653.jpg
Solar eclipse watchers gather at the Richardson Olmsted Complex
Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News
Eleanor and Nikki Ronan
3 of 8  — IMG_0668.jpg
Eleanor and Nikki Ronan
Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News
People turn their eyes skyward to view this year's partial eclipse as it moves closer to totality, Monday at Saratoga Hill Park in Amherst
4 of 8  — Eclipse Amherst.jpg
People turn their eyes skyward to view this year's partial eclipse as it moves closer to totality, Monday at Saratoga Hill Park in Amherst
Alex Simone / WBFO-NPR
5 of 8  — DSC07745.JPG
Dallas Taylor
6 of 8  — DSC07747.JPG
Dallas Taylor
7 of 8  — DSC07761.JPG
Dallas Taylor
8 of 8  — Two people stand on the sidewalk. One looks up in the sky with eclipse glasses.
Dallas Taylor

Tags
WBFO NewsEclipse 2024