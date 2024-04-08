Buffalo's Emergency Operations Center is open today

The City of Buffalo's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at the Dillon Public Safety Building opened this morning to be ready for Eclipse Day, according to the office of Mike DeGeorge.

The EOC will be staffed with police, fire, and DPW officials to help ensure a safe day for residents and visitors.

The Center also includes representatives from State, County & Federal agencies.

A chief meteorologist from the National Weather Service will also be present at the EOC to assist officials.