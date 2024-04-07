© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Bad Astronomer" Phil Plait speaks at Rochester's eclipse festival

WXXI News | By Scott Fybush
Published April 7, 2024 at 6:54 PM EDT
Phil Plait, a slim, bald astronomer wearing glasses and a suit jacket, stands at a lectern
Scott Fybush
/
WXXI
Astronomer Phil Plait speaks at the Rochester Museum & Science Center's ROC the Eclipse festival

Phil Plait is one of the best-known names in the online astronomy community.

A contributor to Scientific American, Plait writes the "Bad Astronomer" newsletter, where he holds forth about astronomy and much more.

On Saturday, he was the keynote speaker at the "ROC the Eclipse" festival at the Rochester Museum and Science Center, entertaining a packed auditorium with a witty, humorous explanation of how eclipses happen and why they matter.

Ironically, Plait won't get to see totality this time; instead, he will be home in Virginia with his family and dogs.

Before his talk at the festival, he spoke with WXXI's Scott Fybush, who also served as emcee for the festival for the day.

Tags
NYSPRE
Scott Fybush
You'll hear Scott in various capacities on WXXI either as a reporter, or hosting Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
See stories by Scott Fybush