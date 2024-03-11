© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

If You Can Keep It: All eyes turn to Georgia

WAMU 88.5 | By Anna Casey
Published March 11, 2024 at 8:22 AM EDT
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 24: Poll worker Kelvin Ellis greets voters as they enter the Park Tavern polling location to cast their ballots in the Georgia primary election.
Super Tuesday might be over, but election season is just ramping up.

President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump held dueling campaign ralliesinGeorgia over the weekend.

We continue our election series, “If You Can Keep It,” and dig into some of the biggest political stories of the week. We discuss the Georgia primary and check in with local election officials.

The state’s elections have a sordid history with one of the candidates almost certainly set to stand come November.

In a now infamous call from 2021, Trump pressuredGeorgiaRepublicanSecretary of StateBrad Raffenspergertorecount the election’;s votes.Hemade repeatedfalseclaimsthat he had won the state.Trump and his alliesalso targetedGeorgiaelection workerswith dangerous conspiracies.

We talk about it.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Anna Casey