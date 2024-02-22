What's Next? | Clinicians of Color and Fighting Lead Poisoning
Today on What’s Next?, host Thomas O’Neil-White has two conversations about ongoing issues in the city of Buffalo. First, he sits down with Kelly Dumas of Healing Hub of NY, Inc. and Amanda Paul of Say Yes Buffalo for a discussion about a new program that empowers mental-health clinicians of color. Then, a conversation about anti-lead poisoning efforts with Janayia Capers, an organizer for housing justice at PUSH Buffalo, and Breana Hargrave, a program coordinator at LEAD716. Plus, more from our recent tour of the African American Center for Cultural Development in Olean.