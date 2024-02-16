© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Alexei Navalny, vocal Putin critic, dies, Russia’s prison service says

Published February 16, 2024 at 8:52 AM EST

World leaders are reacting to the Russian state media reports that imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died this morning in the so-called “Polar Wolf” colony, among Russia’s harshest prison systems.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the death “underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built,” adding that Russia is responsible.

CNN chief global affairs correspondent Matthew Chance joins us.

