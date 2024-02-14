What's Next? | Rural-Adjacent Education with Dr. Genelle Morris

On today’s What’s Next?, we welcome four people involved with a landscape maintenance technician training program co-sponsored by three local organizations. Gina Burkhardt, the president and CEO of the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, and Jeff Lebsack, the director of The Riverline, speak about the origins of the program as well as its ideals. Two workers who have completed the training join to speak about their experiences: Patrick McIntyre, the golf superintendent for Cazenovia, Delaware and South Park Golf Courses; and Rickey Kearney Jr., a supervisor for operations at Delaware Park. All four speak with hosts Thomas O’Neil-White and Jay Moran about what those who complete the training can expect in the job market.

Listen • 55:57