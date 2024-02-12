What's Next? | Parole Reform in New York State

Today on What’s Next?, Jay Moran has two conversations around one central topic: the Erie County Language Access Act. The bill passed by the county legislature in late 2023 aims to make vital government documents available in the top six languages used by community members in Erie County. The hope is to broaden interpretation and translation services especially as it pertains to emergency announcements. The local refugee and immigrant populations weighed in to help develop the bill. Our first guest, International Institute of Buffalo executive director, Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, speaks about why that matters. After, David Wantuck, who heads up People Inc’s Deaf Access Services program, gives his take on the importance of including American Sign Language in the new bill, and what lies ahead.

