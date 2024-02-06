© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Broken taillight? A Buffalo community group will fix it for free

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published February 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST
The rear of two cars are pictured with a silver vehicle in the foreground and its red right brake light shining. The car in the background is black with the brake lights on.
Voice Buffalo will host a taillight tailgate on Clinton Street, Sat. Feb. 10.

If you have a faulty or broken taillight then you have an opportunity to get it fixed for free this Saturday.

A taillight tailgate is taking place at the Machina Center on Clinton Street in Buffalo, and is hosted by the non-profit and social justice organization, Voice Buffalo.

A defective taillight is a violation of the New York State vehicle and traffic law, and so could lead to you and your vehicle being stopped by police.

WBFO reporter Holly Kirkpatrick spoke to Tyrell Ford from Voice Buffalo, who shared more details about the community event.

WBFO: Tyrell, thanks for joining me. Tell me about the taillight tailgate.

Tyrell Ford: So yes, it's a taillight party to help the community stop overzealous policing. So we see a lot of this around the country where sometimes traffic stops turn into something more than it should be. And it isn't that just a thing with policing it is a thing around our coalition, which is to end qualified immunity, which is basically to hold folks in elected positions accountable for their actions against just the regular day citizens.

WBFO: And the event is at 1799 Clinton Street between one and 4pm this Saturday. So if people notice that they have a defective taillight, they can just turn up in their vehicle and get that changed for free, is that right?

Ford: Yes, everything we're doing Saturday is free of charge. So folks will be able to come down, if their taillight is broken, or glitchy, or anything like that. So we'll check it, we'll make sure everything's working properly, and then if we need to change it we'll change it right there on the spot. Folks will be invited inside the community center where they'll be able to grab some food, learn from some of the community partners, and just have a family kind of family thing. We'll have some bounce houses, we'll have ice cream, and we'll have some public schools that will be there - just so we can get our students and our youth more in or interacted with the greater community.

WBFO: Tyrell Ford from Voice Buffalo, a social justice nonprofit, thanks for chatting with me today.

Ford: Thank you for having me. And I hope everybody comes out Saturday and takes what we're putting on for the community.

A flyer with information about the tail light tailgate is pictured. The title is in bold and is rendered in an informal handwritten style of typography. Information includes the fact the event is 100% free. The event is held at the Machina Center at 1799 Clinton Street. There will be brake light check and repair, grocery distribution, hot lunches and cold ice cream, bounce houses, music and entertainment, community engagement speaker. Graphics include a yellow car viewed from the side with headlamps on, as well as red and pink balloons and bunting.
Voice Buffalo
The tail light tailgate is hosted by Voice Buffalo, a non-profit and social justice community group.
