What's Next? | Health Care in the Southern Tier
On today’s What’s Next?, we welcome guests whose work in the health care field is concentrated in Chautauqua County. First, producer Patrick Hosken speaks with Lacey Keefer Wilson, the county’s newly appointed public health director, about the most pressing health issues in her communities and her plans to tackle them in 2024. Then, Jay Moran sits down with two leaders from the Evergreen Health system: Laurie Matson, the associate vice president of Southern Tier services, and Jessica Schanne, the associate vice president of facilities and emergency management. Both discuss the opening of a new Evergreen facility in Jamestown and the future of health care in the Southern Tier.